“Why Is It That If Someone Is Not Supporting Peter Obi, They Will Drag Him Down Online?”- Nedu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video that has stirred reactions on social media, popular comedian Nedu Wazobia was spotted arguing with comedian Okon Lagos about the presidential flag bearer of the labour party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

Nedu Wazobia asked, “why is it that if someone is not supporting Peter Gregory Obi, they will drag him down online?” He added, “what if how I see other presidential Aspirants is different from how those supporting Peter Obi see them?”

To answer Nedu Wazobia’s questions, comedian Okon Lagos said, “I think when someone is convinced of a route towards national salvation and it looks like others are trying to bring something else, it is proper to drag them.”

In addition, Okon Lagos said, “if we are to look at the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it aims at excluding people which is totally wrong. It is not a religiously tolerant ticket.”

Speaking further, comedian Okon Lagos said, “as for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), they are also excluding some regions in the sense that they have a presidential candidate from the north and their party’s national leaders from the same place. I see this as something wrong just as opined by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.”

Again, Okon Lagos said, “if you look at the political party of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate and the party’s national leader are not from the same place and the running mate (Datti Baba-Ahmed) is also not from same region with Peter Obi. That is what is seen as a potential all-inclusive government.”

Nedu Wazobia lastly said, “I don’t think all these matter in Nigeria’s politics because in China, religion is not taken seriously like us but they are developing.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here.

Musingreports (

)