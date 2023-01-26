Why Is Asiwaju Running From Debates, Why Is He Not Talking At Rallies Again If He Is Fit? -Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former Director of the Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), has revealed that Bola Tinubu is not mentally fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Hajia Naja’atu made this known in an interview on The Morning Show on Arise on Thursday. During the program, Naja’atu maintained that Bola Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to rule Nigeria and that’s why he has been running from his responsibilities lately. She noted that Bola Tinubu has recently stopped talking at rallies and has always ran away from presidential debates because he has nothing to tell Nigerians. Naja’atu was quoted saying, “Why is Asiwaju running from debates, why is he not talking at rallies again if he is fit?”

Continuing speaking, Naja’atu revealed that many politicians in APC knows the truth about Bola Tinubu’s health but they can’t say the truth because he has bought them with his money. Further speaking, Naja’atu revealed that Mahmud Jega, Adviser Public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, who claimed that she was sacked by the APC also knows the truth, but he can’t say the truth because Bola Tinubu just bought him a house in FCT, Abuja.

