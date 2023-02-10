Why Is APC Going To Court To Seek Extension Of Old Notes Rather Than Ask CBN To Release New Note-PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress for taking the federal government to court over the new monetary policy.

Recall that the government of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State took the federal government of Nigeria to court over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The Supreme court, however, has ordered that the ban on the old naira notes should be halted temporarily.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu accused the ruling party of fighting for the retention of old naira notes for the purpose of using it to buy votes in the forthcoming general elections.

He added; “Why is the APC going to court to seek extension of the old notes rather than ask the court to compel the CBN to release more new notes to the populace?”

Source – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page

