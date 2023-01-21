Why INEC Should Postpone The 2023 General Election – Primate Elijah Ayodele

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church’s General Overseer, Founder, and Lead Pastor, Primate Elijah Ayodele, urged the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to delay the general election date to prevent a hung parliament.

As reported by Osho Oluwatosin and forwarded to Tribune Online, primate Ayodele stated during his speech that some areas will not hold election if it is conducted on the scheduled date. To put it another way, if one party finds out it is losing the election, one can expect some thugs to try to disrupt the process. The elections should be postponed so that INEC can plan ahead to make sure that every polling location is safe and secure for voters. and to guarantee fair treatment for all votes. Otherwise, certain polling locations could not be able to host the General Election, leading to a nonbinding vote tally. If INEC is serious about holding a fair election, they should consider my suggestions.

