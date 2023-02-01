This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’m working against Governor Abiodun’s second term bid – Ibikunle Amosun

The senator representing Ogun central district, Ibikunle Amosun, says he is opposing the reelection bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun because he abandoned the development path his administration laid.

Mr Amosun is Mr Abiodun’s predecessor as governor and is also in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but is canvassing votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

While Mr Otegbeye is from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District, the governor is from Ogun East Senatorial District.

Mr Amosun attended the flag-off rally of the ADC candidate at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday.

In a previous interview with BBC Yoruba, he expressed his support for Mr. Otegbeye and vowed to work against Mr. Abiodun, a former buddy who is now a political rival.

When speaking to the crowd, Mr. Amosun pointed to Mr. Otegbeye and remarked, “This is my anointed candidate. Although I am an APC member, I will work tirelessly to help Biyi Otegbeye and his running mate, Tunde Awonuga, in the governorship race.

For reasons of justice, equity, and fairness, according to Mr. Amosun, the state’s next governor must originate from the Ogun West Senatorial District, which has not had a governor since the state’s founding.

The former governor claimed that the development course his administration established was abandoned by his successor.

“We must continue the good deeds we started during my time, which is why I am backing Biyi Otegbeye. Everyone knows me, I don’t hide behind a finger, and when decent guys are silent, evil flourishes.

“I’m APC, as you are aware. However, in the upcoming election, I am in favour of the president moving to the South, which is why I am backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Amosun political family is also behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am acting in the way that I am doing for two reasons. Equity, justice, and fairness are the foundations of the first one. Since Ogun State’s founding about 50 years ago, no governor from Ogun West has ever been elected. Although I am aware that Yewa has decent individuals, certain characters claim otherwise. Yewa has capable children who are good. As a lawyer, he (Otegbeye) has been examined and is dependable.

“Ogun State must not derail, which is the second factor that is crucial. We must not allow Ogun State’s development to deviate from the course we have set for it.

As the incumbent governor, Mr. Amosun challenged Mr. Abiodun’s candidature when the latter defeated Adekunle Akinlade, his chosen candidate, in the APC governorship primary.

Mr. Amosun managed a campaign for Mr. Akinlade, who stood as a candidate for a different party but was defeated by Mr. Abiodun in the main election.

Mr. Akinlade is now running in this race as the Peoples Democratic Party’s deputy candidate for governor.

Kunle Somorin, the governor’s chief press secretary, did not return his call or a text message for comment on this.

