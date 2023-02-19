This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’m Proud Of Peter Obi — Anyim

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim says he is proud of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for pulling out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pursue his ambition in another party.

Both Anyim and Obi competed for president in the PDP, but Anyim ultimately lost to former vice president Atiku Abubakar while Obi switched to the LP prior to the PDP presidential primary in May.

Anyim stated in a statement he signed on Friday that he was proud of the former governor of Anambra State for “doing what I could not achieve” and denied being a member of the G5 caucus of the PDP led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

In regards to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, he said, “I am to say that I was in the PDP Presidential Primaries with Peter Obi and others and at some point, all of us from South East met and resolved to work together, to ensure the zoning of the presidential position to South East and that whoever among us got the ticket should be supported by the others.”

“When the zoning failed, His Excellency Peter Obi withdrew and joined the Labour Party, but I saw it through to the bitter end.

“To His Excellency Peter Obi’s credit, he is now taken into account when calculating political outcomes for the 2023 presidential election. I must say that I am always proud of Peter Obi’s excellence for doing what I was unable to.

“In my opinion, whether or not His Excellency Peter Obi wins the election shouldn’t matter; what matters is that he was able to elevate the Labour Party from relative obscurity to a position of significance, which has greatly advanced our political landscape. He has dispelled a long-held myth, should be viewed as having greatly inspired upcoming Nigerian political generations, and has earned his rightful place in the nation’s political history.

The person whom God has chosen to be the next president of Nigeria has already chosen, and no man can change it at this time, as I am sure many Nigerians believe. So, it is demoralizing for people to infer and make conclusions about who anyone is supporting.

“I’m positive that I’ve never talked about who will win and who won’t with anyone. The decision that Nigerians will make is that. For the good of everyone, I have remained loyal to my party and am still a card-carrying PDP member. No one should speak for me since I am in a very healthy mental state to do so whenever I choose, Anyim stated.

See full statement below:

