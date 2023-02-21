This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’m Backing My Father’s Privatisation Plan – Atiku’s Daughter

Daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, stated that she supports her father’s privatisation plan since it would encourage industrialization in the nation.

Atiku-Uwais claimed during an interview on the Channels Television show “The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday” that the PDP presidential candidate’s privatisation plan will create a more favourable business climate for P3s public private partnership (PPP).

The refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri are among the assets Abubakar has suggested selling off in order to open up the economy and spur development, according to Atiku-Uwais.

She stated: “He (Atiku) has consistently talked about industrialization and privatisation in his covenant with Nigerians.

When you make room for the private sector to enter, we’ll have industries that can operate, we’ll have sectors that make money, pay taxes to the government, and we’ll have industries that allow the government to handle its own business instead of being mostly dependent on the oil industry.

“Liberalization and privatisation, in my opinion, will make room for public-private partnerships with the government and allow it to focus on what it should, namely regularisation and implementation as well as creating an atmosphere that fosters the growth of enterprises.

“You and I will see a tremendous change once the economy is open. My father has consistently advocated for that in his campaigns over the years, and nothing has changed.

