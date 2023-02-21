This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I’ll Reverse Naira Redesign Policy If Elected – Kwankwaso

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso has pledged to overturn the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira restructuring policy. Speaking to supporters in Huntua, Katsina state, on Tuesday, Kwankwaso said he would withdraw the CBN policy because it is aimed at inflicting suffering on poor Nigerians.

The former governor of Kano State said he will allow Nigerians to deposit notes of 200, 500, and 1,000 naira in their respective banks but will not ban them. He argued that if left unchecked, Top Bank’s policies would plunge more Nigerians into extreme poverty, hunger, and untold hardship.

The NNPP bannerman said the top banks are implementing policies in countries like Nigeria, where 133 million citizens are in poverty and the country’s economic situation is a recipe for crisis. He said: “This policy has brought unhappiness, suffering, hunger, and poverty to many poor Nigerians.”

“But if you elect me as president of this country and other NNPP candidate presidents, we will end the policy and bring all the old naira notes to banks for deposits and other transactions.”

“We, his NNPP, plan to provide good governance, restore peace, address insecurity, and improve the economy of Nigerians, especially in Katsina and other northern states. People have suffered enough. “We are on a rescue mission.”

The NNPP candidate also pledged to address insecurity and poverty if elected president in the next presidential election. Kwankwaso also pledged to rebuild the country’s economy and create job opportunities for unemployed youth.

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends (via 50minds

News )

#Ill #Reverse #Naira #Redesign #Policy #Elected #KwankwasoWhy I’ll Reverse Naira Redesign Policy If Elected – Kwankwaso Publish on 2023-02-21 19:13:07