Why I won’t advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama

According to Sun paper, it was reported that Waziri Bulama, in an interview with Sun paper, responded to a question about advising Atiku and Peter Obi to withdraw their court cases with regards to President Tinubu’s inaugural address. He acknowledged both Atiku and Peter Obi as great leaders who have earned respect and garnered significant support from Nigerians. However, he pointed out that in elections, there’s always a winner, and currently, they are in court.

Bulama emphasized the importance of following the court proceedings to their logical conclusion. He mentioned that prematurely terminating the cases might not sit well with some of their supporters. Instead, he encouraged them to allow the legal process to unfold fully. After the court pronouncements, Atiku and Peter Obi can review their strategies and positions.

The ultimate suggestion put forth by Bulama was for the duo to seriously consider the invitation from Asiwaju to join the government and work together to run the country after the legal matters are settled. He believed that taking the time to carefully assess the situation would be in their best interest.

