Why I Will Ban “Lagos Agbero” If Elected As The Governor of Lagos —Governorship Candidate of LP

The Lagos State Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Sunday, disclosed that he will enthrone a working transportation system in Lagos if elected governor during the March 11 governorship election.

He also disclosed that he would not allow the ‘agbero’ system, which he claimed, had created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

“On road safety in Lagos state, we will not accept the ‘Agbero’ system, which has created a lot of safety hazar.

Pls let us leave stories , our major problem in ds country is wiccked and bad leaders that brought our economy to nothing which results to or gave birth to all other meanace u can think of or mention … May God help us to choose a leader that may have feelings for human being in 2023.

It’s long overdue. Govt of Nigeria, states and local governments should start with immediate effect thinking on how to end Agbero. No reasonable country would allow such.

No reasonable person will support Agbero but using Agbero has a compaign (I will ban Agbero) is just a bluff as far as am concerned.It would have made a whole lots of sense to say,I will checkmate Agbero.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

