NEWS

Why I Want To Embark On An Important Visit To Poland – US President Says, Drops Details

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Want To Embark On An Important Visit To Poland – US President Says, Drops Details

According to the news report gotten from Fox News agency, they revealed that Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, during a briefing on Friday; revealed that Joe Biden, President of the USA, will visit Poland on 20-22 February. 

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss their bilateral cooperation and support of Ukraine, and also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine. 

Quote: “In addition, President Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy,” the White House spokeswoman added.

Earlier, it became unofficially known that Biden is considering the possibility of coming to Europe before the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war, in order to use it as an opportunity to confirm US solidarity with Ukrainians and, thanks to personal communication, to strengthen unity between Western allies.

There were also rumours that during this trip, Joe Biden may meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Poland.

Content created and supplied by: Ivar’slovezone (via 50minds
News )

#Embark #Important #Visit #Poland #President #Drops #DetailsWhy I Want To Embark On An Important Visit To Poland – US President Says, Drops Details Publish on 2023-02-11 06:43:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

2 mins ago

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

11 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

12 mins ago

Reactions Trail Obi’s Remarks As He Shares Pictures Of His Visit To Alaba International Market

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button