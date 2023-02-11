This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Want To Embark On An Important Visit To Poland – US President Says, Drops Details

According to the news report gotten from Fox News agency, they revealed that Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, during a briefing on Friday; revealed that Joe Biden, President of the USA, will visit Poland on 20-22 February.

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss their bilateral cooperation and support of Ukraine, and also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine.

Quote: “In addition, President Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy,” the White House spokeswoman added.

Earlier, it became unofficially known that Biden is considering the possibility of coming to Europe before the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war, in order to use it as an opportunity to confirm US solidarity with Ukrainians and, thanks to personal communication, to strengthen unity between Western allies.

There were also rumours that during this trip, Joe Biden may meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Poland.

Content created and supplied by: Ivar’slovezone (via 50minds

News )

#Embark #Important #Visit #Poland #President #Drops #DetailsWhy I Want To Embark On An Important Visit To Poland – US President Says, Drops Details Publish on 2023-02-11 06:43:07