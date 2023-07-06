Why I Visited President Tinubu At State House – Anyim Pius Anyim

At the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu met with former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim. Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived at the Villa shortly before 2 p.m. with former People’s Democratic Party National Publicity Secretary, Olisah Metuh.

Anyim confirmed his desire to run for President on the PDP platform in 2022. Anyim was later suspended by the party in March 2023 for suspected anti-party behaviour when he endorsed the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru.

Meanwhile, in October 2022, Metuh openly withdrew from the PDP and party politics. Metuh justified his decision in a letter dated October 25, 2022, and delivered to the party’s National Chairman. Senator Anyim told journalists following the meeting that, among other heartfelt exchanges, the purpose of Wednesday’s visit was to encourage and congratulate the President on his inauguration and the victories he has already achieved.

“It was an honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him on his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as to encourage and congratulate him on the bold steps he has taken thus far.” “We had a lot of heart-to-heart talks, but the main reason is to congratulate him,” Anyim explained. Metuh, a former PDP spokesman, also spoke, saying that while the country has suffered for the previous eight years, he is confident that the Tinubu administration would achieve national unity.

Source: The PUNCH

