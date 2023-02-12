Why I Visited Mubi Town In Adamawa During My Campaign Rallies In The North – Peter Obi

As the presidential candidates continue to ramp up their campaigns across the nooks and crannies of the federation ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place in less than two weeks, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi has come out to give reasons why he chose to visit the town of Mubi in Adamawa State.

Speaking during an interactive session organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group a few hours ago, Obi explained that Mubi town was one of the reasons why his administration will make the issue of insecurity the first point of attention if he is elected. Explaining further, the Labour Party candidate revealed that despite several warnings not to visit residents in the area due to high terrorist activities, he, however, chose to go there because while serving as governor, he once buried 20 Anambra indigenes who were killed in a single attack by insurgents operating in Mubi town at the time.

He said; “I went to Mubi in Adamawa. People were asking me why I wanted to go there. As governor, in one day, I buried 20 indigenes of Anambra who were killed in Mubi. So, when I arrived at Adamawa, I told my team to leave Yola and that I want to go to Mubi. But they told me that t this place I am going to, we cannot secure you because we don’t have policemen or security personnel. I insisted that we must go because people live there. So, the issue of securing lives and property will be my number one priority because, without it, nothing else can be achieved.”

