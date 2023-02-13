Why I Think Okorocha Would Be A Better Southeast President Than Obi- Kashim Shettima.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Kashim Shettima who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently come out to explain why he thinks that Okorocha would be a better southeast president than the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Speaking further, Kashim Shettima who is also known as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu further stated that stated that though he believes that power should go to the southeastern part of the country, he however, does not think Peter Obi is the right candidate because Igbos must build bridges across the country to get to power.

“In a multi-ethnic, multi-religious polity like ours, no one can bludgeon his way to power. You get to power by building bridges, by reaching out. I am for the emergence of a president of the southeastern extraction to heal the wounds of the civil war. But the strategy adopted by the obedient crowd is condemnable and it will take them nowhere.I believe that in the southeast, there are better persons who are more qualified to rule this nation than Obi. Honestly, I dare to mention my friend, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha. He was born, bred, buttered, and trusted in the north. He speaks Hausa with local fluency, he made his money both in the north and in Lagos, and he is at home in all parts of the country. And then, we have Dave Umahi. Yes, you could call him a provincial politician but no governor has performed better in the southeast than Umahi”, he further disclosed.

