Why I supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition — Seyi Makinde

TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER reports that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has finally explained why he supported President Bola Tinubu in the previous presidential election. He stated that he made this decision because he believed it was necessary to make a strong choice that would positively impact Nigeria’s democracy in the present, rather than waiting for future elections.

Makinde shared this during the opening ceremony and dinner of the ongoing Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Executive Retreat 2023 in Ibadan, Oyo State. He also called on church leaders and Christians in general to continue praying for the nation’s leaders as instructed in the scripture.

Quoting the book of Timothy 2:1-2: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people—for kings and all those in authority—that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

Governor Makinde encouraged Nigerians to pray for and back the current government, regardless of personal opinions, in order to benefit the state and the country. He emphasized the significance of the Christian community in the process of reconstructing Nigeria, as the Bible highlights the importance of praying for national leaders.

According to TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makind Further stated that;

“As Christians, we can carry out the work God has assigned to us more effectively until we have political stability as a nation. Just as the PFN runs a single term of four years in office, which I am hearing for the first time. I am also a supporter of single-term structures.”

To be honest, I had no desire for a second term. I conveyed to the respected figures in our community that four years is insufficient to accomplish all that one wishes to do, but it is adequate to leave a lasting impression and move on.

However, if given the chance to have a conversation about this, I believe that a single term lasting five or six years would be beneficial.

