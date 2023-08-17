“Why I Supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has clarified his support for President Bola Tinubu in the previous presidential election, according to TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER. He explained that his decision was based on the need to make a strong choice that would positively impact Nigeria’s present democracy, rather than waiting for future elections.

Makinde shared this insight during the opening ceremony and dinner of the ongoing Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Executive Retreat 2023 in Ibadan, Oyo State. He also urged church leaders and Christians to follow the scriptural guidance of praying for the nation’s leaders.

Referring to the book of Timothy 2:1-2, he said, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession, and thanksgiving be made for all people—for kings and all those in authority—that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

Governor Makinde emphasized the importance of supporting the current government through prayer, regardless of personal opinions, for the betterment of the state and the nation. He highlighted the role of the Christian community in the reconstruction of Nigeria, underlining the Bible’s instruction to pray for national leaders.

Furthermore, TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER reports that Governor Makinde stated, “As Christians, we can carry out the work God has assigned to us more effectively with political stability as a nation. Just as the PFN runs a single term of four years in office, which I am hearing for the first time, I am also a supporter of single-term structures.”

He expressed that while he initially had no desire for a second term, he recognized that four years are insufficient to achieve all his goals. He proposed a single term lasting five or six years for future consideration.

Savigny (

)