Why I Summoned Emergency Meeting With APC Governors, Others – Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has given a hint as to why he called an emergency meeting with the party governors and other stakeholders before the 2023 election.

At the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, Adamu conducted an important meeting with the Governors and other participants, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Although the meeting’s schedule stated “Interactions” and “Preparations for the general election,” Adamu indicated to journalists just before the group entered a closed-door session that it was necessary because of recent occurrences and the want to hear everyone’s perspective.

The meeting’s topic, according to the APC National Chairman, will be “what is happening now in the country as it impacts our great party.”

Although he didn’t address it specifically, the meeting takes place at a time when some party Governors are at odds with President Muhammadu Buhari over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recent currency redesign policy.

The Governors have gone so far as to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss their opposition to the new naira policy.

It is my pleasure to welcome you to this crucial and urgent conference, Adamu remarked.

As standard bearers of our states in Nigeria who were elected on the platforms of our great party, the APC, we have discovered a circumstance where there is an urgent need to come together.

“Thus far, I’m pleased with the response. And from what I understand, other governors are on the way. You probably remember the recent event that made this invitation necessary.

“We don’t want to sit in anyone’s or any group’s judgement on how the current state of the nation impacts our great party.

In order for us to better understand and appreciate the predicament we are in, I decided it would be best to gather everyone who is holding down the key positions in the party and engage in some conversation. That is what this invitation is all about.

