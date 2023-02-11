This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy- Young Boy Who Claims He Loves Peter Obi Reveals

The arrival of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Peter Obi to Lagos has been punctuated with series of dramatic stunts.

Peter Obi was in Lagos in continuation of his presidential campaign to preach the gospel of his candidacy to his supporters in the state.

However, while embarking on a road walk from Lekki-Epe expressway to the Tafawa Balewa Square, Venue of the mega rally, there was theatric display of love by one of his obidients in the state.

During the road walk, there was a young boy who took a bold step towards his convoy and stood before it. In the picture that has been circulating online, the young boy spreads his two hands which, in all indications, showed he was happy to see Peter Obi.

Moments after, he was found and was made to answer why he did that.

Responding to the question, he noted that he did that because he likes Peter Obi very well and would pray for him to win the election as he is doing well already.

The boy revealed his name as Yusuf Alabi from Ibadan but based in Lagos.

