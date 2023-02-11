Why I stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy Today -Boy Who Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed held their presidential campaign rally today in Lagos State, thereby concluding their state campaign rallies. The Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, was given a rousing welcome in Lagos by thousands of their supporters who came out to welcome them and to hear them speak about their plans for Nigeria. The people of Lagos were happy to see the Labour Party presidential candidate. However, in a photo which has been trending on social media, a young boy was seen as he stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally today in Lagos. While asked why he stood before Peter Obi’s convoy, the young boy who have his name as Yusuf Alami, stated that he loves the Labour presidential candidate. He said’ “I love him very well”. You can watch the video by clicking on the link below; https://twitter.com/ikukuomac/status/1624462261656887297?s=46&t=qpPGJMEqfjYxkhXi6eRMbg

