Why I stood in front of Obi’s convoy at Lagos rally –Teenager

A teenager who identified himself as Yusuf Alami has revealed the reason why he stood in the front of the convoy of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi during a Presidential campaign rally which was held in Lagos state on Saturday. The news became viral after he was seen at the front of Peter Obi’s vehicle which was a Toyota Prado SUV, Obi then stood through car roof as he smiled at the boy.

During an interview, the teenager disclosed that he stood at the front of Peter Obi’s vehicle because of he loves the Labour Party Presidential candidate. Alami who hails from Ibadan in Oyo state but is based in Lagos said that he likes Obi because Obi helps people. He further said he would pray for Peter Obi to do well if he wins the Presidential election. Obi’s campaign was rounded up in Lagos state, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island on Saturday, he successfully campaigned across 36 states including the Abuja.

