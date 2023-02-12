NEWS

Why I Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy At Lagos Rally- 15-Year-Old Teenager

Yusuf Alami, a 15-year-old teenager has stated why he stood in from of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi during the rally in Lagos State yesterday.

Yusuf’s picture went viral on social media. He was seen stretching his arms out wide in front of a Toyota Prado SUV, with Obi standing through the open roof of the vehicle, smiling at the boy.

He said his love for Peter Obi made him stood in front of the convoy.

The Ibadan boy said he based in Lagos and likes how Obi helps people.

I will pray fro Peter Obi to do well when he wins the election.

Yesterday, Peter Obi rounded up his campaign in Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, after rallying across the 36 states of the federation.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Obi, was also present at the finale, as well as the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others.

