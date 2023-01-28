Why I step down for BAT and Nigeria’s youth should not be deceived by PO’s presence- Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, gives reasons why he stepped down for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and why Nigeria’s youth should not be deceived by the presence of the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He further stated he stepped down because Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do better than him and there is nothing that he will do that Asiwaju will not do. When Asiwaju was governor of Lagos State, he brought people from different parts of the country to build the city of Lagos with him, he said.

According to him, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the election and he sees potential in you, he would not mind mentoring you until you achieve something great. “What I am going to say is that Nigeria’s youth should be careful of Peter Obi because he is just a pretender and he can change at any moment,” he said.

