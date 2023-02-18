This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Rejected Plea By Obasanjo To Join Forces With Obi – Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, has revealed how former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted him to join forces with the presidential candidate of the Labour Patry, Mr Peter Obi, after he emerged the flag bearer of his own party.

Kachikwu revealed this at a conference in Abuja while debunking the news that he endorsed the presidential candidate of LP ahead of 25th February election. He said the Former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, OBJ, sent for him months after he emerged the front man of his Party, ADC.

He revealed that OBJ commended him after listening to his speech at the party primaries. Saying that he regard him as one of the two candidates to watch out for in the coming election.

Going further, he said OBJ advised him to work together with Peter Obi, as they would achieve greatness with time. But he declined saying that his response remains the same; he insisted that he is determined to stay in the presidential race till the day of the election, as Peter Obi is no different from Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. See screenshot of his exact words:

Screenshot credit || P.M Newspaper

Do you think Peter Obi will make a better President than other candidates? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Newslight (via 50minds

News )

#Rejected #Plea #Obasanjo #Join #Forces #Obi #KachikwuWhy I Rejected Plea By Obasanjo To Join Forces With Obi – Kachikwu Publish on 2023-02-18 10:57:04