Why I Refused To Meet Peter Obi Face To Face — Rev Yinka Yusuf

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. President and Founder of Love for all Nations Ministries, reverend Yinka Yusuf has come out to explain why he refused to meet labour party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi face to face.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Reverend Yinka Yusuf, he said; “Why I refused to meet Peter Obi face to face until the holly bolly is done, when the battle for the soul of Nigeria is lost and won. Then we shall meet and celebrate the Nigerian victory”.

