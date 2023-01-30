This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Refused to Join buhari During His Alliance With The ACN -Presidential Candidate, Dan Nwanyanwu

The ZLP flagbearer, Dan Nwanyanwu, has shared the history of his closeness to Muhammadu buhari before he became the president of Nigeria. Speaking about cabals on AIT News, Nwanyanwu revealed that the president tried to carry him along in his alliance with the ACN, but he declined for vital reasons.

In response to the topic, Dan Nwanyanwu said, “New people always emerge after a candidate wins the election.” The people currently rallying around them will not have access to them for a few days after their victory, as new people will take over the villa. It has happened before, even at the state level. buhari’s story is an example, and many of us have said it. People like Buba Galadima, Osita Ogechukwu, Saliu Mustapha, and myself were buhari’s boys. We often escorted him to Abuja for meetings and slept there. However, I abandoned him on time after urging him to run on the LP platform at the time, as I was the party’s national chairman.

He added, “We continued talking until he went into an alliance with the ACN.” buhari urged me to stay, but I declined because there were people who did not like my face. I left him. However, where are the other people that I worked with under buhari? Nobody has challenged my claims. I know buhari, and I have visited his residence multiple times.

You may recall that the said alliance was vital to the formation of the APC.

You can watch the interview here. (31:30 minute)

