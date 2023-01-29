Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, has named the presidential candidate from the southern part of the country who will succeed Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria, according to Vanguard paper. There are less than four weeks until Nigeria’s eligible voters go to the polls to choose the new leader who will direct the nation’s affairs. Nnamani, who talked with reporters on Sunday, said that Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, will prevail over Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in the upcoming election. Nnamani added that the PDP would have won the election but for their refusal to give the South a turn at the presidency, they would do horribly in the vote. “I found Tinubu as the chosen candidate from the south to win the general elections in 2023,” Nnamani stated.

In order to give Atiku Abubakar the ticket in 2019, all Southern PDP chieftains resigned, and they all agreed that the north should rule. However, this time around, the party decided to open the contest to candidates from both the North and the South, which is against party policy. Nnamani further said that Atiku Abubakar manipulated the North/South rotation principle in order to reclaim the presidential nomination. The legislator added that the PDP’s actions amounted to injustice and a lack of equity, arguing that it is immoral to continue to grant the North political power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023.

