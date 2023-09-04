Why I Picked Yar’Adua As My Successor Despite Knowing He Is Ill – Obasanjo

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed why he picked late ex-President, Musa Yar’Adua as his successor despite knowing he was ill.

According to Daily trust, He said he took the decision because medical advice showed that Yar’Adua, who had a kidney transplant, was fit to act as President.

Abubakar Atiku, a former vice president, and Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, were two of the candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential nomination.

But Obasanjo chose Yar’Adua, who passed away on May 5, 2010, instead.

In an interview with TheCable, the former president refuted claims that he purposefully nominated unqualified individuals out of self-interest.

He declared, “I established a committee under the direction of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu to find a replacement. They carefully evaluated each name after giving it careful thought. They offered their advice. The top of the list was Umaru.

“Their main justification for him was that he was honest and wouldn’t steal. His health was a subject of discussion, so I asked an expert’s opinion after presenting his medical records to him.

To prevent the expert from discovering who it was and why I needed his opinion, Umaru’s name was redacted.After reviewing the papers, he concluded that the patient appeared to have undergone a kidney transplant, in which case there was no need for concern and the patient would be in as good of health as anyone else.

There it was. All claims that I knew he was going to pass away and backed him for president because of this are untrue. I’ve recounted a true story, I have told you,” Obasanjo said.

