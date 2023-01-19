Why I Picked Obi Over Tinubu – Obasanjo Clears The Air

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared his support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi over All Progressives Parliamentary candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Because that is his “choice”.

Obasanjo through an aide explained that he chose Obi because he knew both of them, their capacity, premises, and other factors.

In his speech, “Obasanjo chose Obi because he knows both of them. capacity, premises, and other factors. Obi isn’t perfect, but it’s a good option. Also, his district has never been (presidency) before, which Baba said is unfair.”

“People like him say it because they know the results if you do two or more terms in a row in the same field. There will be more secretion excitement.”

“Obasanjo and others know what happened during the Civil War and they will not allow their sacrifice to go through this way. Baba’s support for Peter Obi is not about politics and hating anyone, it is about fairness, justice, and equity.”

He also believes in the rotation of power between North and South and suggests that PDP support for Atiku Abubakar will not be extended for two terms in 2019 when Buhari’s first term came to an end.

According to the Daily Post, the aide noted that Obasanjo is worried because if the South does not come out on top by May 29, the pre-separation agitation could generally resume.

“Baba supported the president in 2015 because the country needed strong leadership. Seeing that his election did not live up to his expectations, he withdrew his support until publicly endorsing Atiku in 2019.”

“It was the worst at the time and there were eight more years in the north.” Buhari won the election and will soon be out of office. How will Baba support the other Norther again after 2015 and 2019?

“You see, Nigerians will understand this better when Obasanjo’s generation is gone in 10 years. It will be hard to get it (now in the north). They have the majority in the polls and know the game.”

“Southern presidential elections are competitive because people like Obasanjo are alive. If they leave, who are the influential people who represent the South?”

“Obasanjo will promote the southerners as much as the northerners can assuming office by 2023 means 16 years in power,” he said.

Entertainment/Facts (

)