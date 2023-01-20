Why I picked Obi over Tinibu-Obasanjo opens up.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, claimed that he supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party over Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress because it was his “decision.”

Through an assistant, Obasanjo indicated that he chose Obi because he is familiar with both of them, including their qualifications, backgrounds, and other criteria.

According to him, “Obasanjo chose Obi because he knows both of them; their capabilities, backgrounds, and other elements.

Obi is a far better option even though he is not flawless, just like no person is.

Additionally, Baba feels that the situation is unfair because his region has never held the presidency.

People like him are speaking up because they are aware of what happens when one region serves for longer than two terms at once.

There will be more agitation for separation. Obasanjo and others will not permit their sacrifice to continue as planned since they are aware of what transpired during the civil war. It is not about politics or hatred of anyone that Baba is supporting Peter Obi; rather, it is about equity, justice, and fairness.

He also believes in the North-South power rotation, which implies that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would not have received support for two terms in 2019 as Buhari was nearing the end of his first term.

According to Dailypost, the aide stated that Obasanjo is concerned because agitation for split may resurface on a full scale if the South doesn’t take the country’s top seat on May 29.

In 2015, Baba backed the President because the nation required capable leadership. Before 2019, when he openly backed Atiku, he retracted support after realizing that his decision had fallen short of expectations.

At the moment, when the North still had eight years to go, he was the most formidable opponent. Buhari won the election, and his term will soon come to an end. After 2015 and 2019, how will Baba back another Northerner again, he said.

