Why I park my cars and bike in my living room – Dino Melaye reveals

Dino Melaye, the candidate for the Governorship of Kogi State under the Peoples Democratic Party, has chosen to explain why he prefers to keep his cars and motorbike in a parlour rather than a traditional garage.

During an interview with “Untold Stories with Adesuwa,” which was recently uploaded online, the PDP leader revealed that he keeps a car and a bike in his living room, but he frequently changes the car depending on the occasion.

Dino Melaye also mentioned that he keeps his cars and bike inside his living room as if they were pieces of furniture. He explained that he does this because he wants them to have the same access to air conditioning that he enjoys in his house.

Dino Melaye stated that when he planned to construct his house, he instructed the architect to include a designated area in the living room where he could park his car. Additionally, he expressed his desire for the swimming pool to be situated on the second floor of his house, hanging or suspended.

Dino Melaye recently disclosed that he occasionally keeps his luxury cars such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, or Maybach inside his living room.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwVYr00o_Eq/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

