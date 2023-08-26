Why I Park my Cars and Bike in my Living Room- Dino Melaye Reveals (Video).

Kogi State PDP Governorship candidate, Dino Melaye has decided to disclose the reason why he decided to keep his cars and motor bike parlour rather than his garage.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain who made such revelation during an interview with Untold Stories with Adesuwa which was uploaded online few hours ago, stated that he has a car and bike parked in his living room but he changes the car on different occasions.

Dino Melaye further revealed that he parks his cars and bike in his living room because they are part of his furniture, adding that he wants them to enjoy the same Air Condition (AC) that he is enjoying in his house.

According to Dino Melaye, when he wanted to build his house, he told the architect to provide a space in his living room for him to park his car and he also wants his swimming pool suspended in the second floor of his house.

Dino Melaye finally revealed that at times he parks either his Royce Rolls, Bentley, Ferarris, Lamborghinis, Mclaren or Maybach in his living room.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)