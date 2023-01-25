Why I married my daughter’s boyfriend – Kano woman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Malama Khadija, a married woman in Kano State’s Rano Local Government Area, ended her union and wed the lover of her daughter.

The incident took place after the woman’s daughter, Aisha, turned down a suitor.

However, in their response, the woman’s family claimed to not even know where the woman was and accused the Hisbah Commandant of Rano LGA of marrying off their daughter without their permission.

Malama Khadija, however, claimed in a radio interview that she and her new husband were enjoying their lives together. She continued by saying that marriage was not against Islamic law.

She added that she felt the two of them shouldn’t lose him after learning that her daughter (Aisha) had chosen against marrying her ex-boyfriend.

When she made the choice, according to Khadija, she got in touch with his future husband’s family to ask what should be done. She continued by saying that she was just as lovely as her daughter.

“I didn’t act carelessly. When I contacted clerics, they informed me that it was not forbidden in Islam. My parents and other family members declined to perform the marriage rites, but the new husband agreed when I called him. I decided to travel to Hisbah for that reason, and we are now happily married.

Abdullahi Musa Rano, Khadija’s uncle, claimed that they had refused to permit her to wed the guy because she had purposefully ended her previous marriage to wed the daughter’s suitor, who was unfit to be her husband.

“She put pressure on her husband to annul their marriage so that she could wed the man. We declined to get married to them since we couldn’t do this disgusting thing in our family. Since we disapprove of what Hisbah did, we want them to show our daughter. We urge the state government and general commandant to look at the situation.

When approached, Ustaz Nura Rano, the Hisbah Commandant in Rano, claimed that the only authority with the authority to remark on the matter was the state command of the board.

Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, the state’s Hisbah Commander General, claimed an investigation was still ongoing when contacted.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)