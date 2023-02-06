Why I Left Ibadan Without Attending The Debate Organized By SouthWest StakeHolders – Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has revealed why he left Ibadan, Oyojoo without attending the presidential debate hosted by the South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF) at the Jogor Events Centre.

In an interview with AriseTV, Peter Obi said: “I had a problem. I was taking a helicopter to Ibadan and I was told there was a fuel problem. After resolving it, they told me where to land and added that I can’t land there because of the chaos.”

“I said let me go. I will go and come back if the situation is dangerous. I finally arrived in Ibadan but unfortunately, on arrival, I could not see the necessary security to direct me where to go. I was… So I just said I couldn’t just be moving and I didn’t know where I was going, so I decided to go back.”

Peter Obi apologized to those who were waiting for him at the event then and promised to organize the event another day.

