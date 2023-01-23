Why I Fired A Deputy Minister of Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says, Gives Reasons

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the news report gotten from CNN online news agency; they President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the firing of Vasyl Lozynskyi, Deputy Minister of Hromada, Territory and Infrastructure Development, a signal to everyone whose actions or behaviour violates the principle of justice.

Quote: “Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed the deputy minister, who was exposed by the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine [NABU] employees. Law enforcement officers have every opportunity to conduct an investigation and send this proceeding to court.”

“And I want this to be our signal to everyone whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice. Of course, now the main focus is on defence, foreign policy, and war. But this does not mean that I do not see and hear what is being said in society at different levels – both in the central and in the regional ones.”

“And this week will be a time of appropriate decisions. These decisions have already been prepared. I don’t want to announce them now, but it will all be fair.”

Finally, it will interest you to know that Zelenskyy promised that each similar situations will be dealt with in detail.

