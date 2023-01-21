Why I Feel Pain When Fulanis are Called Criminals -Atiku Abubakar

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed the pain he feels anytime people label Fulanis as criminals. Atiku stated this during an interactive session with leaders of faith in Oyo State amid his political engagements.

Speaking at the event, Atiku said, “We have pledged to restore security in Nigeria.” You do not know how much it pains me in my heart whenever criminals are labeled as Fulanis because I am a Fulani man. As a result, we intend to take decisive action against criminals, regardless of their origin in the country.

He continued, “However, we must remember that there is no ethnic group or race in this world that has no criminals.” We should try to identify criminals as criminals and not say “Fulani criminals,” “Yoruba criminals,” or “Igbo criminals.” I believe we have a responsibility to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among ourselves.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised to unite Nigeria despite the ongoing conflict within his party. The participants directed various questions to Atiku during the interactive session.

