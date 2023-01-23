This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Dumped Tinubu For Peter Obi, APC Chieftain Reveals as He Defects to Labour Party

Hon Richard Ngene, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed his intention to dump his political party affiliation and its 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ngene, who is the pioneer youth leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), 2010 to 2011, claimed he was the first youth in Enugu to join the APC.

Speaking exclusively with Online News outlets, Ngene said the APC’s same faith ticket is against the principle upon which the party was founded, adding that it’s part of the reasons he defected to the Labour Party.

He noted that the tradition is for top political seats in the country to be shared between the north and the south, the Muslims and the Christians.

Ngene said that’s why, even during the military regime, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo (a southerner) served as deputy to the late former military leader, Murtala Mohammed (a northerner).

He added that it’s the same reason Tunde Idiagbon (a southerner) served as deputy to President Muhammadu buhari (a northerner) when he served as the military head of state.

Asked if he left the APC for the Labour Party mainly because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Enugu-born politician said:

“That’s one of the reasons. There are so many reasons why I left the APC. APC is a party that doesn’t care about us, easterners”.

Having pitched his tent with the Labour Party, Ngene said the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the best candidate Nigerians should vote for on Saturday, February 25.

Meanwhile, The Labour Party and its bannerman, Peter Obi have been given a huge boost ahead of next month’s polls following a merger with the National Conscience Party (NCP).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the leadership of the NCP stated that the decision to collapse its structure for Obi was due to his competence and capacity to change the norm and place Nigeria on the pedestal of development.

Speaking on this development, the national chairman of the party,Tanko Yinusa pledged to give Obi his absolute support while also assuring the Labour Party’s bannerman of mass mobilisation of supporters.

He stated that the philosophy, modules and tenets of the Labour Party align with the NCP while also stating that Obi has “all it takes to earn the trust and confidence of our party.”

