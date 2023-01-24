This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Dumped APC To Support Atiku, And Other PDP Candidates — Former Adamawa Governor, Bindow

The immediate past governor of Adamawa state, Jibrilla Bindow has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the general elections in Nigeria.

Bindow, who confirmed his defection to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, said he took the ‘painful decision’ because of the need to salvage the nation.

In a formal letter addressed to the chairman of APC in his Kolere ward, in the Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa, Northeast Nigeria, Bindow said, “The need to salvage is above all personal interests.”

