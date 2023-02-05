Why I Don’t Know How To Speak Fulani -Buhari Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that although he is a Fulani man, he doesn’t know how to speak the Fulani language.

In a video shared on YouTube by TVC , Buhari addressed supporters at an APC rally in Nasarawa State in English and when he was done speaking, he was then told to repeat what he said in Hausa for the sake of those who only understand Hausa.

Buhari then disclosed that even though he is Fulani, he doesn’t understand the Fulani language because he grew up among the Hausa people. He said he understands Hausa perfectly and he even prefers to address the crowd in Hausa. He then began to speak to the crowd in Hausa language.

Buhari’s statement which he made in Hausa can be translated to: “They said some people here don’t understand English so I should speak in Hausa. Ok, I will speak in Hausa because although I am a Fulani, I don’t understand Fulani language. I grew up among Hausa people and Hausa is like my language and because of that I even want to speak in Hausa…”

