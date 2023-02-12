Why I Don’t Agree With Peter Obi And Atiku Regarding Their Positions On Cashless Policy–Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, has criticized Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for endorsing the CBN’s cashless strategy. Kwankwaso cited the timing as the primary factor in his decision to oppose the proposal.

He argued that at this time, Nigeria doesn’t need protests, but rather a tranquil society that allows people to cast their votes for the candidate they like. Kwankwaso emphasized that as governor of Kano state, he brought electronic payments to Kano after putting in a lot of preparation to make sure that the state has enough banks. He believed that citizens should not be punished through the use of government policy.

“I think the whole thing was a mistake, the policies and the exchanging of the naira is bad,” he stated. Everything in life has its proper time, especially the timing. You cannot continue planting crops at this time, just like you cannot right now in the North. This is the rationale behind why at this crucial juncture, I do not endorse Atiku and Peter Obi’s position on the proposed reform of the Nigerian currency.

Currently, we need peace in order for people to be content and to cast their votes for the candidates they want in peace. There is a lot of preparation required if you are bringing this kind of policy. E-payment was first implemented in Kano, but before doing so, we investigated the availability of banking services in the state of Kano. Additionally, we realize that without additional banks, we could not begin. To get ready for e-payment in Kano state, we registered 32 microfinance institutions. Because the goal is not to punish the populace, every government must carry out that duty”.

