NEWS

Why I Didn’t Meet With Mr Peter Obi – Naja’atu Muhammad Reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Didn’t Meet With Mr Peter Obi – Naja’atu Muhammad Reveals

A former member of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad has revealed why she did not meet Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. 

It would be recalled that Naja’atu in a previous interview said it was only Peter Obi among the front-runners that she was unable to meet one on one. 

Speaking to Punch Newspaper in an exclusive interview, Naja’atu said she has been getting advances from the front-runners but she keeps turning them down. 

For Mr Peter Obi, the Commissioner at the Police Service Commission said she and Mr Peter Obi were supposed to meet, but the meeting was not possible because of their busy schedules. 

Hear her “Mr Peter Obi and I wanted to meet, but we were both very busy, and I outright refused to meet with Atiku. I am quite close to Kwankwaso, and this is even beyond politics.” punchng.com quoted Naja’atu Muhammad as saying.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds
News )

#Didnt #Meet #Peter #Obi #Najaatu #Muhammad #RevealsWhy I Didn’t Meet With Mr Peter Obi – Naja’atu Muhammad Reveals Publish on 2023-01-30 15:13:20



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Buhari Will Relocate To Daura After The Handover Date – Lai Mohammed.

6 mins ago

You Don’t Need To Cause Any Trouble Because Your Days In Office Are Numbered—APC tells Adeleke

7 mins ago

Tinubu’s PCC Should Reveal Link Between Naira Redesign & Wining Election -PDP’s Chijioke Agu

15 mins ago

European Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button