Why I Didn’t Meet With Mr Peter Obi – Naja’atu Muhammad Reveals

A former member of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad has revealed why she did not meet Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that Naja’atu in a previous interview said it was only Peter Obi among the front-runners that she was unable to meet one on one.

Speaking to Punch paper in an exclusive interview, Naja’atu said she has been getting advances from the front-runners but she keeps turning them down.

For Mr Peter Obi, the Commissioner at the Police Service Commission said she and Mr Peter Obi were supposed to meet, but the meeting was not possible because of their busy schedules.

Hear her “Mr Peter Obi and I wanted to meet, but we were both very busy, and I outright refused to meet with Atiku. I am quite close to Kwankwaso, and this is even beyond politics.” punchng.com quoted Naja’atu Muhammad as saying.

