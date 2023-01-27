‘Why I Didn’t Attend Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Rally In Ibadan’ – Gov. Seyi Makinde

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has stated the reason why he didn’t attend the Presidential campaign of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when he came to Oyo state recently to canvass for votes. Governor Makinde stated that his position is very clear about the need for inclusiveness in the Peoples Democratic Party.

He argued that his decision to stay with the G5 is based on the need for the party to resolve their differences before going out to campaign. He also pointed out that he has stated many times that they are open for reconciliation in which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has neglected their calls. He stated that he pulled out of the Atiku campaign council to send a significant message to the leadership of the party on the need to bring everyone onboard.

He said, ”Asking for certain basic things to be done by the party is not a crime. And if they refuse to do it, what do you expect us to do? They just go around pushing forward when they are not sure of what they are doing and if it will put the people of Nigeria together. In Yoruba, they will always say that ‘Ajo je o dun, te ni kan o ba ni.’ We are saying let’s eat this thing together and work together.

How do you want us to proceed when they refuse to listen to us? And so I didn’t attend the Atiku rally because I had already pulled out of the Campaign council. The G5 and integrity group is clear on this.”

