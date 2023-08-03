Why I didn’t attend APC caucus meeting – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he did not attend the caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Vanguard news, The national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) sessions of the ruling APC were set for August 2 and 3, respectively.

While the NEC conference will bring together party officials today (Thursday), the national caucus meeting was held in the presidential mansion on Wednesday.

In a statement, Buhari’s spokesperson Garba Shehu explained that the former president was unable to attend the meetings because of certain other engagements.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he was unable to attend the caucus meeting and the national executive committee, NEC, meetings of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to which he was invited,” the statement adds.

He has expressed his regrets and said he can’t make it because of prior commitments.

According to Vanguard news, The former president has taken the use of the occasion to reaffirm his dedication to the party and his support for it, while also wishing the gathering well as the leaders made decisions that would affect both the party and the country.

Remember that Yemi Osinbajo, a former vice president, also expressed regret for missing the ceremonies.

According to Osinbajo, he has a lot of commitments outside the nation.

The APC announced on July 17 that the scheduled national caucus and national NEC sessions would be postponed.

After an urgent meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC), Abubakar Kyari, the interim national chairman of the APC spoke.

The National Working Committee (NWC) meeting was convened following the “resignation” of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ruling party, respectively. It took place at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Kyari claimed that the sessions had to be postponed because of the party’s new leadership.

