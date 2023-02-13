Why I Did Not Visit The Oba Of Lagos During My Campaign In Lagos -Peter Obi Explains

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Can be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi and Datti, his running mate, held their presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday. However, during the campaign rally, they failed to visit the Oba Of Lagos and as a result led to a lot of controversies reactions from Nigerians online.

However, reacting to his failure to visit the Oba of Lagos, Peter obi during his interview with Channels TV, noted that the Oba of Lagos was not readily available when he wanted to visit him. He said, “we were told that the Oba was not readily available and we should apply and come at some other date, and that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.

What do you have to say about this?

