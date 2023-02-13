NEWS

Why I Did Not Visit The Oba Of Lagos During My Campaign In Lagos -Peter Obi Explains

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Can be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi and Datti, his running mate, held their presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday. However, during the campaign rally, they failed to visit the Oba Of Lagos and as a result led to a lot of controversies reactions from Nigerians online.

However, reacting to his failure to visit the Oba of Lagos, Peter obi during his interview with Channels TV, noted that the Oba of Lagos was not readily available when he wanted to visit him. He said, “we were told that the Oba was not readily available and we should apply and come at some other date, and that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below; https://Video

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail What Was Written At The Back Of Peter Obi’s Cap During His Mega Rally

33 seconds ago

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

17 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

18 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button