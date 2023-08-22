Why I did not Conduct Local Government Elections Until my Last Year as Anambra Governor- Obi Reveals

Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi has taken to social media to disclose the reason why he decided not to carry out the different local government elections that were held in Anambra State until it was remaining a year for him to govern the state.

The businessman who spoke about such issue through his official X account, had reacted to his visit to Edo State for the Labour Party candidates campaign flag off.

According to Peter Obi, the Edo State Labour Party chapter welcomed both him and their chairman, Julius Abure very well and he also spoke to the various candidates, supporters and people dedicated to the new Nigeria ahead of the State Local Government elections slated for September.

Peter Obi further revealed that he did not conduct local government elections until his last year as Anambra governor because of the many litigations that came their way which prevented him from doing so, adding that he ensured that the funds meant for the development of the state at the local government level were properly utilized for the people of Anambra state.

The Labour Party 2023 presidential flag bearer went ahead to state that Edo State Labour Party candidates must focus on alleting poverty and improving healthcare and education in the state, adding that by so doing, they will achieve an integrated development across Nigeria through responsible governance at the local government level.

Peter Obi finally stated that it is possible for them to carry out such indices of human development.

Here is Peter Obi’s post below;

