Why I did Not Attend Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally In Kano -Kano LP Governorship Candidate

It can be recalled that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, held their presidential campaign rally in Kano State some few days ago. However, the Labour Party Kano Governorship candidate boycotted Peter Obi’s campaign rally.

Speaking on why he failed to attend the Presidential campaign rally, the Kano candidate during a joint press conference held in the state capital, revealed that they failed to attend the rally because they were not carried along and the party did not take any of their advices.

He said, “Non of us on this high table, including the PCC chairman was consulted and even when we heard about the programs, we reached out to those who were in charge of that and we gave out our suggestions, despite the fact that we were not consulted as its supposed to be as leaders in the party, and we gave them our advice and our suggestions and non of them were taken”.

