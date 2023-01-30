Why I Described Tinubu As An Emperor – Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, former APC chieftain and ex-Director of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, described Bola Tinubu as an “emperor.” In an interview with The PUNCH, she affirmed Tinubu’s self-proclaimed role in making Lagos State.

Naja’atu Mohammed, former APC chieftain, criticizes Bola Tinubu for claiming to be responsible for the success of Lagos and the entire South West and calls him an “emperor.” In an interview, she questioned his right to make such claims and questioned his reason for removing former Governor Ambode who was doing well. She also revealed that Tinubu told her he would only have a blueprint for the North after winning the presidential election. Naja’atu added that Tinubu lacks depth as he does not have a blueprint for the North and is only waiting until after the election to make one.

I didn’t back Tinubu for the presidency, I always supported Osinbajo. I even sent messages encouraging him to run, due to his youth, education, proactivity, and brilliance. Whenever Buhari leaves the country, we see improvement in stability and the Naira’s value.”

