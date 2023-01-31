Why I Described Tinubu As An Emperor – Ex-APC Chieftain, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad explains

Najaatu Mohammed, chief of the former All Progressive Congress (APC) and former director of the Tinubu Shettima Campaign Council of Civil Society, continues to describe Bora Tinubu as an emperor. In an interview with The Punch, Naja’atu Mohammed said Tinubu claimed to have founded Lagos State.

“He claimed to have made Lagos what it is today. He claimed that Lagos and the entire Southwest revolved around him. is it? Who gives him this authority? How was he able to get this right? More than 20 years after leaving the governorship, why? Why was Akinwunmi Ambode removed? “Removed for the emperor,” she said.

The former APC chief revealed that Tinubu told her he only had a blueprint for winning the North, which he would make president.

He said: “They don’t even know the difference between a manifesto and a blueprint.” You could say my house has a menu. I want rice and beans. “This is the menu.” “How do you cook rice and beans?” That’s the blueprint, and Tinubu doesn’t have a blueprint for the north. He told me he wouldn’t make a blueprint until after the election, so he’s too shallow. “Is that impossible?”

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends (via 50minds

News )

