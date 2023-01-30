Why I Describe Tinubu As An Emperor – Naja’atu Mohammed Explains

Naja’atu Mohammed, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former director of the Civil Society Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, has asserted that Bola Tinubu is an emperor.

Naja’atu Mohammed asserted in an interview with The PUNCH that Tinubu claimed he founded Lagos State. “He asserts that he transformed Lagos into what it is now. He asserted that Lagos and the entire South-Western region revolve around him. How should I describe him other than as an emperor?

Who gives him this authority? How was he able to get that correct? Why has it been nearly 20 years since he resigned his position as governor? Why did Akinwunmi Ambode lose his post? Ambode was performing admirably. Because of the emperor, he was dismissed,” she claimed. Tinubu reminded the former APC leader that he would only have a plan for the North should he be elected president.

He stated, “These individuals are unaware of the distinction between a manifesto and a blueprint. I can confirm that I have a menu at home. The dinner will consist of rice and beans, per my request. “How should I prepare the rice and beans?” This is the template, but Tinubu lacks it for the North. Because he told me he wouldn’t have a plan until after the election, he is too superficial. “Is that inconceivable?”

