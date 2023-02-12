Why I Deleted Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land As Anambra Gov- Bayo Onanuga Reveals

The director of media and publicity for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga has revealed why he deleted a tweet accusing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi of receiving a piece of land when he was governor of Anambra state.

It would be recalled that Peter Obi has always claimed that he never accepted any land from the state when he was governor. But, Bayo Onanuga had in a now deleted tweet, came up with a letter showing that a land was allotted to Peter Obi.

However, Bayo Onanuga who was called out by a Twitter user who fact-checked his claims, has now revealed why he deleted the tweet.

Explaining why he deleted the tweet accusing Peter Obi of receiving land when he was governor, Bayo Onanuga said he deleted the tweet because, he came across another letter stating that Peter Obi actually rejected the piece of land that was allotted to him.

“I deleted because I found another letter that superseded the land allocation. Fact was PO was allotted a plot of land, which he rejected. Stop making a mountain out of a mole hill.” He wrote.

